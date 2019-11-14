Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 546 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 795% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $409,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,887.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at about $3,859,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 97.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 26.7% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 64.1% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 62,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 36.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 737,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,004 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $19.00 target price on QuinStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of QNST opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

