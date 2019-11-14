Traders Buy Large Volume of Evolent Health Put Options (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,627 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 782% compared to the average daily volume of 298 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 94.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.4% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 726,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.