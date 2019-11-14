Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) Short Interest Update

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TWMC stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Trans World Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Trans World Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 25.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Trans World Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Trans World Entertainment

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

