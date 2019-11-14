Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $134.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $155.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.93.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.