Trident Group Reaches One Day Volume of $7.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00243174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.01477833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00148258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

