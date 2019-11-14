Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,180 shares of company stock valued at $57,725,646 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $173.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,076. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.