Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 154.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.65. 22,500,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,230,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.59.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

