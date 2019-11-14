Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after buying an additional 65,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 43,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 137.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 76,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,334. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $87.16 and a 52-week high of $115.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.