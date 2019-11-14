Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $72.35. 3,418,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,511. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. TheStreet downgraded EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim set a $108.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

