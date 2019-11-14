Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$42.00 target price on the stock.

TSU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$37.20. 667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.84. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$24.58 and a 1-year high of C$37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $321.75 million and a PE ratio of 100.95.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.