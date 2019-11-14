Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,086,986.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $509,446. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 194,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 9.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 5.5% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 27,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,049.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

