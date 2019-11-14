Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 249 ($3.25) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 278 ($3.63). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLW. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 245.05 ($3.20).

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.94) on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 144.80 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.60 ($3.33). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 209.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

