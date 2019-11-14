TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Downgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

