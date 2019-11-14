TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

