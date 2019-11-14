Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 93.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 283.9% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

NYSE:TSN opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $94.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

