Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 837.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,306,943,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,048,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $960,067,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $737,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $37,525,076.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,259,764.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $410,227.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,944,057 shares of company stock valued at $592,122,803.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.