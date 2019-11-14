Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $53.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

Shares of UBER opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $410,227.88. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 251,713 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $6,834,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,836,379.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,944,057 shares of company stock valued at $592,122,803 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $564,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

