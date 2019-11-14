Ubex (UBEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.55 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit, BitForex and IDEX. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $644.78 or 0.07408729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011598 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001013 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016611 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LBank, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, IDEX, BitMart, Bilaxy, BitForex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

