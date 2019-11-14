UBS Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €35.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.94 ($48.76).

ZAL traded up €0.82 ($0.95) on Monday, reaching €38.12 ($44.33). 618,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.61.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

