UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Synthomer from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price (down from GBX 435 ($5.68)) on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price (down from GBX 375 ($4.90)) on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their target price on Synthomer from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 423 ($5.53).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of LON SYNT traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 301 ($3.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 430.52 ($5.63). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 339.04.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.