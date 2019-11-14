UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in UGI were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 2.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in UGI by 2.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.5% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. UGI’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

