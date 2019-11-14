Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Broderick Brian C lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 81,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 163,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

