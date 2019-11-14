Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €30.00 ($34.88) target price from research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €24.10 ($28.02) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.36 ($29.49).

Uniper stock traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €28.58 ($33.23). The stock had a trading volume of 472,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. Uniper has a one year low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a one year high of €30.64 ($35.63). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.53.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

