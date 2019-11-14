Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.88. Unit shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 2,029,474 shares.

UNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Raymond James cut Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unit Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNT. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unit by 76.9% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,347,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 585,610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Unit by 10.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 348,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unit by 135.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 260,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unit in the second quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Unit by 110.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 165,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

