United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UTDI. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($59.88) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.68 ($44.98).

UTDI stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €30.05 ($34.94). 365,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 34.62. United Internet has a one year low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a one year high of €41.35 ($48.08).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

