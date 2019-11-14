United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Lowered by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in United Rentals by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 31,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie set a $99.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.90.

United Rentals stock opened at $150.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $157.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock worth $4,292,710 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.