United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential downside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on X. Barclays assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of X traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,981,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646,690. United States Steel has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $28.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 3.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after buying an additional 80,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after buying an additional 494,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after buying an additional 1,181,957 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after buying an additional 579,394 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 11,651.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,261,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 1,250,553 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

