Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.24

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 207979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

