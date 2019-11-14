Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

UNTY opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.74. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

