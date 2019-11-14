Universal Corp (UVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Universal stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,298. Universal has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

