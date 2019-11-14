Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 4,477.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after buying an additional 548,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 483.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,115,000 after buying an additional 481,456 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 558.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 511,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 433,536 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,001,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,112,000 after buying an additional 263,869 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,055,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 2,017 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $105,287.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 8,253 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $410,504.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,623.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,270 shares of company stock worth $1,763,652. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

