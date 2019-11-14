Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 71,193 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 74.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $141.56 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.79 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.96. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

