Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

