USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $444.63 million and $212.01 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Korbit, Coinbase Pro and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.44 or 0.02131519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00054408 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 442,480,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,015,745 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, CPDAX, Crex24, OKEx, Kucoin, CoinEx, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Korbit, SouthXchange, FCoin, Coinsuper and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

