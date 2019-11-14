Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) Shares Down 1.7%

Validian Corp (OTCMKTS:VLDI) shares dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 289,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 514,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI)

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks.

