Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 99,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2,366.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $274,000.

NYSEARCA:LDSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,169. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

