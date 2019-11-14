Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 281 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.83. 319,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,084. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.21 and a 200 day moving average of $154.73.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.