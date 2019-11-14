Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 598,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $71,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,473,000 after acquiring an additional 862,369 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,408,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,630,000 after purchasing an additional 162,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,708,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after purchasing an additional 113,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.75. The company had a trading volume of 465,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $126.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

