ValuEngine Downgrades Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) to Sell

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

ESGR stock opened at $203.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.47 and a 200-day moving average of $180.16. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $150.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Enstar Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $810,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 296,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

