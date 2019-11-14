ValuEngine Downgrades Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) to Sell

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,788. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $85.31 million, a P/E ratio of 706.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

In other Perma-Fix Environmental Services news, Director Joe Reeder purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at $693,348.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,794 shares of company stock worth $110,159. 7.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 172.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

