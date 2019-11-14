Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,495,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,863,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,774,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,993 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,905,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,905,000 after acquiring an additional 944,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,106,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.03. 2,163,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,231. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.