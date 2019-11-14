Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stake Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,552,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,996,000 after purchasing an additional 395,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,140,000 after purchasing an additional 150,941 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 176.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 204,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130,396 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,475,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,810,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter.

MGV opened at $84.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

