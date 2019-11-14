Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Vapor Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VPOR)’s share price fell 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 13,398,773 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 33,127,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Vapor Group, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

