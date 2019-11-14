Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.09.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.97. 2,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,686. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 0.90. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,064,000 after buying an additional 96,533 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in Varonis Systems by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,037,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Varonis Systems by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 989,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,293,000 after buying an additional 487,453 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Varonis Systems by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,805,000 after buying an additional 116,804 shares during the period. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 525,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

