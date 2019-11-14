Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 106,219 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,219 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.31% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $35,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 860.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,692,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,013 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 197.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 562,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 372,857 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 211.1% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after buying an additional 202,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 119.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after buying an additional 187,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 218.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 185,660 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,082 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $166,890.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $997,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $84,685.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBS stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $54.33. 12,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,024. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $73.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Laidlaw set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

