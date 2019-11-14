Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,950 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.22% of Atlantica Yield worth $29,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Yield by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Atlantica Yield by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Atlantica Yield by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 37,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,450. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

