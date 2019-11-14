Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $25.20 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,035 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of LivaNova worth $25,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 585.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $73,700.00. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $471,735 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $77.05. 15,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

