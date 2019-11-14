Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $25.20 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,035 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of LivaNova worth $25,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 585.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $73,700.00. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $471,735 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.
Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $77.05. 15,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.99.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
