Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,085 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $13,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 166.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 478.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $6,543,212.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,352,346.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $145,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,233 shares of company stock worth $14,763,243. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on CDW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

CDW stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $136.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average is $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

