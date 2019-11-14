Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) SVP Francis Peloso Sells 10,000 Shares

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,513.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vectrus stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vectrus Inc has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $621.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $359.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vectrus from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vectrus by 15.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vectrus by 11.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Vectrus by 6.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.