Vereit (NYSE:VER) Downgraded by TheStreet

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

NYSE VER remained flat at $$9.43 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,034,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. Vereit’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,427.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Vereit by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 117,357,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,390,000 after buying an additional 9,453,214 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Vereit by 59.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,728,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366,122 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Vereit by 6.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,203,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,671,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,209,000 after acquiring an additional 764,101 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the third quarter worth $134,592,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

